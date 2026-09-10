Kenya Pushes Local Mineral Processing as US Backs Critical-Minerals Development

[SMM Flash] Kenya is intensifying efforts to move from raw-mineral exports towards domestic processing and value addition, with the United States pledging support for development of the country's critical-minerals processing industry. President William Ruto has recently called for greater domestic beneficiation of resources including coltan, while US officials said Washington wants to support a transparent mining sector with greater local processing and community benefits.

The immediate US focus includes Kenya's Mrima Hill deposit, which is primarily associated with rare earths and niobium rather than tantalum. However, the wider beneficiation policy is relevant to Kenya's emerging coltan sector because implementation could alter how locally produced tantalum-bearing material enters regional and international supply chains. No blanket legally effective coltan export ban or specific new tantalum-processing facility was confirmed in the latest US-Kenya announcement, so the development should currently be treated as policy direction rather than established new tantalum capacity.