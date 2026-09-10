U.S. Critical Minerals Moves to Acquire Historic McAllister Tantalum Mine and Mill

[SMM Flash] U.S. Critical Minerals has entered binding agreements to merge with Nova Resources and acquire the historic McAllister tantalum mine, mineral rights and associated processing mill in Alabama, seeking to establish a domestic US tantalum supply source. The McAllister operation produced approximately 250 tonnes of tantalum concentrate between 1989 and 1992, about half of which was sold to the US National Defense Stockpile.

Nova controls more than 5,000 acres across the Coosa County district, where exploration has outlined a lithium-caesium-tantalum pegmatite system extending over more than 230 km² and initial drilling has confirmed tantalum and lithium mineralisation. Following completion of the transactions, U.S. Critical Minerals plans geophysical surveys, drilling and assessment of the existing mill. Any restart remains conditional on exploration results, technical studies, permitting, financing and market conditions, meaning no future production volume has yet been confirmed.