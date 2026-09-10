logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

WPIC Revises 2026 Platinum Market to 265,000 oz Surplus as Investment Demand Weakens

Published: Sep 10, 2026 16:13
Source: SMM

[SMM Flash] The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) has revised its 2026 platinum market balance to a 265,000 oz surplus, reversing its previous forecast for a 297,000 oz deficit. The latest Platinum Quarterly, published on September 9, showed a second-quarter surplus of 244,000 oz as total supply increased 1% year on year to 1.91 million oz while demand fell 16% to 1.66 million oz. The revision largely reflects investment outflows during the first half of 2026 rather than a significant recovery in mine supply.

Despite the full-year surplus forecast, WPIC says above-ground inventories remain constrained following three consecutive years of substantial deficits. The organisation expects the market to swing from a 548,000 oz surplus in H1 to a 283,000 oz deficit in H2, as investment selling moderates. The H2 balance remains a forecast rather than a confirmed outcome.

News image 1

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
An Introduction to the Great Dyke: Geology, Resources and Outlook
2 hours ago
An Introduction to the Great Dyke: Geology, Resources and Outlook
Read More
An Introduction to the Great Dyke: Geology, Resources and Outlook
An Introduction to the Great Dyke: Geology, Resources and Outlook
Within Zimbabwe lies one of the world’s great PGM provinces. The 2.58-billion-year-old 'Great Dyke' which stretches more than 550 km across the country, hosting major platinum, palladium, rhodium and chrome resources. From the geology of the Main Sulphide Zone to Zimplats, Mimosa, Unki and the emerging Karo project, this article explores why the Great Dyke matters to Zimbabwe and what its development could mean for the future of global PGM supply.
2 hours ago
Platinum could outperform gold price as debasement trade regains momentum – WPIC
9 hours ago
Platinum could outperform gold price as debasement trade regains momentum – WPIC
Read More
Platinum could outperform gold price as debasement trade regains momentum – WPIC
Platinum could outperform gold price as debasement trade regains momentum – WPIC
9 hours ago
Weaker US dollar bolsters precious metals futures; platinum spot market trading sluggish [SMM Daily Review]
13 hours ago
Weaker US dollar bolsters precious metals futures; platinum spot market trading sluggish [SMM Daily Review]
Read More
Weaker US dollar bolsters precious metals futures; platinum spot market trading sluggish [SMM Daily Review]
Weaker US dollar bolsters precious metals futures; platinum spot market trading sluggish [SMM Daily Review]
13 hours ago
Related News
news
An Introduction to the Great Dyke: Geology, Resources and Outlook
Sep 10, 2026 23:14
news
Platinum could outperform gold price as debasement trade regains momentum – WPIC
Sep 10, 2026 15:58
news
Weaker US dollar bolsters precious metals futures; platinum spot market trading sluggish [SMM Daily Review]
Sep 10, 2026 12:04
news
Platinum Seen Outperforming Palladium as Supply Deficits and Industrial Demand Support Outlook
Sep 09, 2026 21:14
[SMM Flash] The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) has revised - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)