【Seaborne Coking Coal Prices Hold Steady as Chinese and Indian Buyers Remain Cautious】

Premium low-volatile coking coal held at $281.30/t and tier-two hard coking coal at $246.90/t, with no index-eligible trades reported for either grade. Premium low-volatile coking coal on a CFR India basis remained at $305.30/t, as high coal prices and elevated freight continued to discourage Indian spot enquiries.

On demand, mills had largely completed restocking and held comfortable inventories, prompting a pause in fresh purchases. Separately, a trader reported rising coal auction failure rates in Shanxi, suggesting increased resistance to high prices among some buyers.