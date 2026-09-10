logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

【United Tractors’ January–July Coal Sales Fall 18%; Coal Output for Mining Clients Declines 3%】

Published: Sep 10, 2026 16:17
Source: unitedtractors.com
Indonesia’s PT United Tractors Tbk disclosed on September 7 that its subsidiary Turangga Resources sold 6.5 million tonnes of coal in January–July 2026, down 18% year on year, including 1.8 million tonnes of metallurgical coal. Mining contractors PAMA and KPP Mining produced 80 million tonnes of coal for clients, down 3%, while overburden removal fell 10% to 573 million bank cubic metres. The company said its contracting operations adjusted production targets in line with clients’ approved work plans and budgets, and partly attributed weaker coal and heavy equipment performance to lower national coal RKAB allocations.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[Mexico Finalizes Steep Anti-Dumping Duties on Chinese, Vietnamese Hot-Rolled Steel]
6 hours ago
[Mexico Finalizes Steep Anti-Dumping Duties on Chinese, Vietnamese Hot-Rolled Steel]
Read More
[Mexico Finalizes Steep Anti-Dumping Duties on Chinese, Vietnamese Hot-Rolled Steel]
[Mexico Finalizes Steep Anti-Dumping Duties on Chinese, Vietnamese Hot-Rolled Steel]
Mexico's Ministry of Economy (SE) issued a notice on September 3 finalizing affirmative anti-dumping measures on hot-rolled steel from China and Vietnam, with definitive duties taking effect the day after publication in the official gazette. For Chinese producers, duties are set at US$0.3087/kg for Shanghai Meishan Iron and Steel, US$0.3050/kg for Wuhan Iron and Steel, US$0.3070/kg for cooperating producers not selected in the sample, and US$0.3087/kg for all other Chinese exporters. Vietnamese producers face US$0.2719/kg for Formosa Ha Tinh Steel, and US$0.2855/kg for Hoa Phat Dung Quat and all other Vietnamese exporters. The measures cover flat-rolled hot-rolled steel products of iron, carbon, or alloy steel with thicknesses up to 25.4mm. The case originated from an investigation launched March 3, 2025, with preliminary duties announced March 23, 2026.
6 hours ago
[Krakatau Steel Names Willgo Zainar New President Director, Replacing Akbar Djohan]
6 hours ago
[Krakatau Steel Names Willgo Zainar New President Director, Replacing Akbar Djohan]
Read More
[Krakatau Steel Names Willgo Zainar New President Director, Replacing Akbar Djohan]
[Krakatau Steel Names Willgo Zainar New President Director, Replacing Akbar Djohan]
PT Krakatau Steel (Persero) Tbk (KRAS) has announced a reshuffle of its Board of Directors and Board of Commissioners, approved at an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (RUPSLB). Willgo Zainar has been appointed President Director, replacing Muhammad Akbar Djohan, while Thomas Christian takes over as Director of Finance and Risk Management from Daniel Fitzgerald Liman. Didik Hariyanto was appointed Independent Commissioner. The new Board of Directors comprises Willgo Zainar (President Director), Sidik Darusulistyo (Infrastructure and Operations), Thomas Christian (Finance and Risk Management), Hernowo (Commercial, Business Development and Portfolio), and Suryantoro Waluyo (HR), while the Board of Commissioners includes Hendro Martowardojo (President Commissioner), David Pajung and Didik Hariyanto (Independent Commissioners), and Setia Diarta and Adityo Haryo Bimo (Commissioners)
6 hours ago
MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (September 10)
7 hours ago
MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (September 10)
Read More
MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (September 10)
MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (September 10)
Iron ore futures traded softer today. The DCE most-traded I2701 contract settled at 730.5 yuan/mt, down 0.95% from the previous session. Qingdao port spot prices fell by an average of around 8 yuan/mt, with traders showing only moderate enthusiasm in offering and mills buying largely to cover immediate needs. Overall spot trading was lacklustre.
7 hours ago
Related News
news
[Mexico Finalizes Steep Anti-Dumping Duties on Chinese, Vietnamese Hot-Rolled Steel]
Sep 10, 2026 18:50
news
[Krakatau Steel Names Willgo Zainar New President Director, Replacing Akbar Djohan]
Sep 10, 2026 18:49
news
MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (September 10)
Sep 10, 2026 18:16
news
[Brief Review of China Iron Ore] Iron ore concentrates prices in the Liaoxi region are likely to consolidate on a subdued note
Sep 10, 2026 18:15