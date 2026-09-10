This week, artificial graphite remained stable awaiting price increases, while natural graphite continued its weak trend [SMM Lithium Battery Anode Raw Material Market Weekly Review]

SMM, September 10:

This week, artificial graphite anode prices remained stable. Cost support stayed firm; the supply-demand balance remained tight, destocking continued to advance, and with the arrival of the “September peak season,” anode production schedules rose steadily. However, battery makers continued to push for lower prices through a “volume-for-price” strategy, which to some extent limited the upside room for artificial graphite prices. Natural graphite remained weak. End-use demand still showed no significant growth, while prices hovered at lows near the cost line for an extended period, leaving buyers and sellers in a stalemate.

Looking ahead, artificial graphite still has upward momentum: end-use peak-season production schedules keep rising, supply is tightening, and rising costs for coke and graphitisation are providing combined support, so prices still have upside room, though the extent of any increase will depend on how cost pass-through to battery makers is implemented. Natural graphite is unlikely to see a turnaround in the short term and is expected to consolidate at lows.

SMM New Energy Research Team

Wang Cong 021-51666838

Ma Rui 021-51595780

Feng Disheng 021-51666714

Lyu Yanlin 021-20707875

Zhang Haohan 021-51666752

Wang Zihan 021-51666914

Wang Jie 021-51595902

Chen Bolin 021-51666836

Xu Yang 021-51666760

Xu Mengqi 021-20707868

Hu Xuejie 021-20707858

Yang Le 021-51595898

Wang Zhaoyu 021-51666827

Li Yisha 021-51666730

Huang Chencong 021-51595860

Lin Ziya 021-5166-6902