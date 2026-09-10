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Graphitisation tolling service prices hold steady; supply-demand tight balance to keep market consolidating on a strong note [SMM Lithium Battery Anode Raw Material Market Weekly Review]

Published: Sep 10, 2026 16:11
[SMM Lithium Battery Anode Raw Material Market Weekly Review: Graphitisation Tolling Prices Hold Steady, Supply-Demand Tight Balance to Sustain Consolidation on a Strong Note] September 10 news: This week, graphitisation tolling prices remained stable.

SMM, September 10:

This week, graphitisation tolling prices remained stable. By furnace type, the average price for high-density raw material in Acheson furnaces was 9,500 yuan/mt, and for low-density raw material, 10,250 yuan/mt; for box furnaces, the average price for high-density raw material was 8,450 yuan/mt, and for low-density raw material, 9,000 yuan/mt. Demand side remained active. With the arrival of the September peak season, terminal orders stayed high, anode material enterprises showed stronger willingness to schedule production, integrated graphitisation capacity became increasingly tight, and demand for outsourced tolling continued to be released. Supply side was relatively constrained. Independent graphitisation enterprises had been under sustained profit pressure in the earlier period, with a slow pace of capacity resumption, and effective processing capacity remained in a tight balance. Under this supply-demand pattern, graphitisation enterprises still held expectations for price hikes, but after a round of increases at the beginning of the month, the market entered a digestion and consolidation phase. Market outlook: as anode peak-season production schedules climb further, the adjustable tolling surplus is expected to narrow further, and graphitisation prices are likely to consolidate on a strong note.

SMM New Energy Research Team

Wang Cong 021-51666838

Ma Rui 021-51595780

Feng Disheng 021-51666714

Lyu Yanlin 021-20707875

Zhang Haohan 021-51666752

Wang Zihan 021-51666914

Wang Jie 021-51595902

Chen Bolin 021-51666836

Xu Yang 021-51666760

Xu Mengqi 021-20707868

Hu Xuejie 021-20707858

Yang Le 021-51595898

Wang Zhaoyu 021-51666827

Li Yisha 021-51666730

Huang Chencong 021-51595860

Lin Ziya 021-5166-6902

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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