Graphitisation tolling service prices hold steady; supply-demand tight balance to keep market consolidating on a strong note [SMM Lithium Battery Anode Raw Material Market Weekly Review]

SMM, September 10:
This week, graphitisation tolling prices remained stable. By furnace type, the average price for high-density raw material in Acheson furnaces was 9,500 yuan/mt, and for low-density raw material, 10,250 yuan/mt; for box furnaces, the average price for high-density raw material was 8,450 yuan/mt, and for low-density raw material, 9,000 yuan/mt. Demand side remained active. With the arrival of the September peak season, terminal orders stayed high, anode material enterprises showed stronger willingness to schedule production, integrated graphitisation capacity became increasingly tight, and demand for outsourced tolling continued to be released. Supply side was relatively constrained. Independent graphitisation enterprises had been under sustained profit pressure in the earlier period, with a slow pace of capacity resumption, and effective processing capacity remained in a tight balance. Under this supply-demand pattern, graphitisation enterprises still held expectations for price hikes, but after a round of increases at the beginning of the month, the market entered a digestion and consolidation phase. Market outlook: as anode peak-season production schedules climb further, the adjustable tolling surplus is expected to narrow further, and graphitisation prices are likely to consolidate on a strong note.
SMM New Energy Research Team
Wang Cong 021-51666838
Ma Rui 021-51595780
Feng Disheng 021-51666714
Lyu Yanlin 021-20707875
Zhang Haohan 021-51666752
Wang Zihan 021-51666914
Wang Jie 021-51595902
Chen Bolin 021-51666836
Xu Yang 021-51666760
Xu Mengqi 021-20707868
Hu Xuejie 021-20707858
Yang Le 021-51595898
Wang Zhaoyu 021-51666827
Li Yisha 021-51666730
Huang Chencong 021-51595860
Lin Ziya 021-5166-6902