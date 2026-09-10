This week, low-sulphur petroleum coke continued its upward trend, while needle coke remained in a stalemate [SMM Lithium Battery Anode Raw Material Market Weekly Review]

SMM, September 10:
This week, the industry average price of oil-based green needle coke held at 7,500 yuan/mt; the industry average price of low-sulphur petroleum coke edged up to 4,766 yuan/mt. For low-sulphur petroleum coke, anode materials entered the traditional September peak season stockpiling window, with production schedules continuing to climb and destocking progressing steadily, driving low-sulphur petroleum coke prices to extend their upward trend. For oil-based green needle coke, the supply-demand pattern remained stable, costs fluctuated at highs, and prices were locked in a stalemate. Looking ahead, with anode material peak-season production schedules staying high and cost support remaining strong, raw material coke prices for anodes are expected to be more likely to rise than fall overall.
SMM New Energy Research Team
Wang Cong 021-51666838
Ma Rui 021-51595780
Feng Disheng 021-51666714
Lyu Yanlin 021-20707875
Zhang Haohan 021-51666752
Wang Zihan 021-51666914
Wang Jie 021-51595902
Chen Bolin 021-51666836
Xu Yang 021-51666760
Xu Mengqi 021-20707868
Hu Xuejie 021-20707858
Yang Le 021-51595898
Wang Zhaoyu 021-51666827
Li Yisha 021-51666730
Huang Chencong 021-51595860
Lin Ziya 021-5166-6902