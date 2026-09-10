Electrolyte prices remained stable this week (2026.9.7-9.10) [SMM lithium battery electrolyte market weekly review]

SMM, September 10:

Electrolyte prices held steady this week. Average prices for ternary power, LFP, and LMO electrolytes stood at 32,750 yuan/mt, 32,150 yuan/mt, and 24,350 yuan/mt, respectively. Cost side, LiPF6 prices remained stable this week. The market is currently in the delivery period, with few new orders signed, but the overall supply-demand pattern remains tight, providing solid price support. Therefore, although upstream lithium carbonate prices have pulled back recently, this is not enough to exert downward pressure on LiPF6. The solvent market this week showed a clear upward trend, influenced by geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East. Rising crude oil prices drove up prices of related derivatives, which also increased export demand for industrial-grade DMC. Domestic supply tightened and prices rose, with higher costs pushing up related solvent prices. However, since most orders were signed by the end of last month and are still being executed at contract prices, high-price transactions remain limited, and the actual cost impact on electrolyte enterprises is modest. As a result, electrolyte prices stayed stable in the short term. Looking ahead, driven by the traditional September-October peak season, overall demand is expected to retain some growth momentum, which will boost electrolyte production and support demand and prices for electrolyte raw materials. As earlier orders are gradually delivered and new orders are signed at adjusted prices, raw material price fluctuations are expected to gradually transmit to electrolyte prices, prompting corresponding adjustments. The electrolyte market still holds some upward potential.

SMM New Energy Research Team

Wang Cong 021-51666838

Ma Rui 021-51595780

Feng Disheng 021-51666714

Lyu Yanlin 021-20707875

Xu Mengqi 021-20707868

Hu Xuejie 021-20707858

Chen Bolin 021-51666836

Wang Yizhou 021-51595909