logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Electrolyte prices remained stable this week (2026.9.7-9.10) [SMM lithium battery electrolyte market weekly review]

Published: Sep 10, 2026 15:52
[SMM Lithium Battery Electrolyte Market Weekly Review: Electrolyte Prices Remain Stable This Week (2026.9.7-9.10)] From September 7 to September 10, 2026, electrolyte prices remained stable. The future market trend of electrolyte prices still requires continued monitoring of raw material price fluctuations and their transmission.

SMM, September 10:

Electrolyte prices held steady this week. Average prices for ternary power, LFP, and LMO electrolytes stood at 32,750 yuan/mt, 32,150 yuan/mt, and 24,350 yuan/mt, respectively. Cost side, LiPF6 prices remained stable this week. The market is currently in the delivery period, with few new orders signed, but the overall supply-demand pattern remains tight, providing solid price support. Therefore, although upstream lithium carbonate prices have pulled back recently, this is not enough to exert downward pressure on LiPF6. The solvent market this week showed a clear upward trend, influenced by geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East. Rising crude oil prices drove up prices of related derivatives, which also increased export demand for industrial-grade DMC. Domestic supply tightened and prices rose, with higher costs pushing up related solvent prices. However, since most orders were signed by the end of last month and are still being executed at contract prices, high-price transactions remain limited, and the actual cost impact on electrolyte enterprises is modest. As a result, electrolyte prices stayed stable in the short term. Looking ahead, driven by the traditional September-October peak season, overall demand is expected to retain some growth momentum, which will boost electrolyte production and support demand and prices for electrolyte raw materials. As earlier orders are gradually delivered and new orders are signed at adjusted prices, raw material price fluctuations are expected to gradually transmit to electrolyte prices, prompting corresponding adjustments. The electrolyte market still holds some upward potential.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SMM New Energy Research Team

Wang Cong 021-51666838

Ma Rui 021-51595780

Feng Disheng 021-51666714

Lyu Yanlin 021-20707875

Xu Mengqi 021-20707868

Hu Xuejie 021-20707858

Chen Bolin 021-51666836

Wang Yizhou 021-51595909

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[SMM Separator Weekly Review] Supply-demand balance remains tight, coated products poised for price hikes
6 hours ago
[SMM Separator Weekly Review] Supply-demand balance remains tight, coated products poised for price hikes
Read More
[SMM Separator Weekly Review] Supply-demand balance remains tight, coated products poised for price hikes
[SMM Separator Weekly Review] Supply-demand balance remains tight, coated products poised for price hikes
[SMM Analysis] Separator Market Prices Remain Stable Overall
6 hours ago
Cost Support Weakens as Cobalt Prices Fall Across the Board
7 hours ago
Cost Support Weakens as Cobalt Prices Fall Across the Board
Read More
Cost Support Weakens as Cobalt Prices Fall Across the Board
Cost Support Weakens as Cobalt Prices Fall Across the Board
7 hours ago
Core Lithium Resumes Spodumene Production at Finniss, Boosting Capacity by 20% After Two-Year Break
7 hours ago
Core Lithium Resumes Spodumene Production at Finniss, Boosting Capacity by 20% After Two-Year Break
Read More
Core Lithium Resumes Spodumene Production at Finniss, Boosting Capacity by 20% After Two-Year Break
Core Lithium Resumes Spodumene Production at Finniss, Boosting Capacity by 20% After Two-Year Break
On September 8th, Core Lithium has produced first spodumene concentrate from the recommissioned Finniss processing plant in the Northern Territory, marking a milestone in the company's staged restart of the operation. Core Lithium restarted mining at the Grants openpit in May and recommissioned the crushing circuit in August to build sufficient crushed ore stockpiles for processing. First concentrate was achieved within six months of the company's final investment decision to proceed with the Finniss restart. The company has undertaken targeted upgrades to debottleneck the processing circuit and optimise recoveries, including screen refurbishments, rolls crusher enhancements and improvements to the ferrosilicon distribution system. Crushing and dense media separation operations have been consolidated into a single control room. These upgrades are expected to increase plant throughput capacity by about 20% to 1.2 million t/y. Finniss began initial spodumene concentrate production in February 2023 before being placed on care and maintenance in mid-2024 amid a downturn in lithium prices. The project has since been repositioned as a lower-cost, long-life operation with a 20-year mine life and average production of 214,000 t/y. Finniss is the only major hard-rock lithium mine operating outside of Western Australia.
7 hours ago
Related News
news
[SMM Separator Weekly Review] Supply-demand balance remains tight, coated products poised for price hikes
Sep 10, 2026 18:50
news
Cost Support Weakens as Cobalt Prices Fall Across the Board
Sep 10, 2026 18:21
news
Core Lithium Resumes Spodumene Production at Finniss, Boosting Capacity by 20% After Two-Year Break
Sep 10, 2026 17:57
news
[SMM Weekly Review] Hydrometallurgical Recycling Market This Week: Pure Cobalt and Ternary Black Mass Payables Fell Steadily, LFP Prices Mostly Fluctuated (Sep. 7, 2026 - Sep. 10, 2026)
Sep 10, 2026 17:57
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here
Electrolyte prices remained stable this week (2026.9.7-9.10) [SMM lithium battery electrolyte market weekly review] - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)