logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

【SMM Nickel Flash】Eramet: PT Weda Bay Nickel receives approval to progressively restart mining operations

Published: Sep 10, 2026 15:58
Source: SMM

On September 10, Eramet announced that PT Weda Bay Nickel (PT WBN) has received authorization from the Indonesian authorities to restart mining operations after approximately four months of Care & Maintenance. The restart will be progressive, with the ramp-up depending on the remobilization of contractors and equipment, revision of the annual mining plan, and completion of relevant administrative work.

The approval is likely related to PT WBN’s 2026 RKAB mining quota, although Eramet did not explicitly confirm this or disclose the approved quota. The company also said it is not yet in a position to provide reliable estimates of 2026 remaining nickel ore production, sales volumes or grades, and will update its external nickel ore sales guidance in due course.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] India's Stainless Steel Bright Bar Export Prices Remain Firm W-o-W Despite Weak Demand
7 hours ago
[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] India's Stainless Steel Bright Bar Export Prices Remain Firm W-o-W Despite Weak Demand
Read More
[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] India's Stainless Steel Bright Bar Export Prices Remain Firm W-o-W Despite Weak Demand
[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] India's Stainless Steel Bright Bar Export Prices Remain Firm W-o-W Despite Weak Demand
India's stainless steel bright bar export market remained broadly stable in the week ended September 8, with sentiment largely unchanged from recent weeks. Geopolitical tensions, elevated freight costs, and CBAM requirements continued to suppress overseas buying interest, while European market activity stayed subdued due to the ongoing summer holiday period, with enquiries expected to gradually resume next week. Indicative export offers held at US$2,370–2,390/t FOB India for 304 bright bars and US$4,300–4,350/t for 316, with BigMint assessments at US$2,370/t and US$4,320/t FOB Nhava Sheva respectively, largely stable WoW. In domestic longs, 304 black bars rose INR 2,000/t WoW to INR 200,000/t exw-Mumbai, while 316 black bars gained INR 5,000/t to INR 363,000/t. Domestic 304 scrap edged up INR 2,000/t WoW to INR 151,000/t DAP Delhi, with tight availability keeping replacement costs elevated and limiting scope for price corrections in the near term.
7 hours ago
[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] EEC Extends Anti-Dumping Duty on Stainless Welded Pipes from China until September 2031
7 hours ago
[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] EEC Extends Anti-Dumping Duty on Stainless Welded Pipes from China until September 2031
Read More
[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] EEC Extends Anti-Dumping Duty on Stainless Welded Pipes from China until September 2031
[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] EEC Extends Anti-Dumping Duty on Stainless Welded Pipes from China until September 2031
The board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has extended the anti-dumping duty on welded pipes, tubes, and hollow profiles of corrosion-resistant (stainless) steel originating from China until September 7, 2031, based on the results of an investigation, according to a statement from the EEC's trade division.
7 hours ago
[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] India's SMEL Sees Stainless Steel Sales Rise 16.44% YoY in August 2026
7 hours ago
[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] India's SMEL Sees Stainless Steel Sales Rise 16.44% YoY in August 2026
Read More
[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] India's SMEL Sees Stainless Steel Sales Rise 16.44% YoY in August 2026
[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] India's SMEL Sees Stainless Steel Sales Rise 16.44% YoY in August 2026
According to a SMEL's company statement released on September 9, they achieved stainless steel sales of 10,920 mt in August 2026, up 16.44% YoY, with average stainless steel realizations rising 2.21% MoM compared to July 2026. In other segments, carbon steel flat product sales reached 29,262 mt (+114% YoY), specialty alloy sales came in at 19,002 mt (+2,797% YoY), while carbon steel long product sales declined 2.76% YoY to 142,897 mt.
7 hours ago
Related News
news
[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] India's Stainless Steel Bright Bar Export Prices Remain Firm W-o-W Despite Weak Demand
Sep 10, 2026 18:02
news
[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] EEC Extends Anti-Dumping Duty on Stainless Welded Pipes from China until September 2031
Sep 10, 2026 18:00
news
[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] India's SMEL Sees Stainless Steel Sales Rise 16.44% YoY in August 2026
Sep 10, 2026 17:53
news
SMM Data: Battery-Grade Nickel Sulphate Price Drops by 10 Yuan/mt on September 10
Sep 10, 2026 17:36
On September 10, Eramet announced that PT Weda Bay Nickel (PT WBN) has - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)