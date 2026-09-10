【SMM Nickel Flash】Eramet: PT Weda Bay Nickel receives approval to progressively restart mining operations

On September 10, Eramet announced that PT Weda Bay Nickel (PT WBN) has received authorization from the Indonesian authorities to restart mining operations after approximately four months of Care & Maintenance. The restart will be progressive, with the ramp-up depending on the remobilization of contractors and equipment, revision of the annual mining plan, and completion of relevant administrative work.

The approval is likely related to PT WBN’s 2026 RKAB mining quota, although Eramet did not explicitly confirm this or disclose the approved quota. The company also said it is not yet in a position to provide reliable estimates of 2026 remaining nickel ore production, sales volumes or grades, and will update its external nickel ore sales guidance in due course.