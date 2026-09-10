logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Zambia Urges Vedanta to Accelerate Power Investment to Support KCM Copper Expansion

Published: Sep 10, 2026 16:42
Source: SMM

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has urged Vedanta Resources to accelerate plans to invest in power generation to support the expansion of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), following discussions with Vedanta Head of Strategy and Growth Pushpender Singla.​

During the meeting, Vedanta provided an update on KCM's progress and expansion plans, including its longer-term ambition to increase copper production to 500,000 tonnes annually. President Hichilema said additional investment in power generation would support the company's mining operations while contributing to Zambia's broader energy objectives.​

The 500,000-tonne annual production ambition is not a new target. Vedanta-backed CopperTech Metals previously outlined plans to increase KCM production over time to 500,000 tonnes per year as part of its long-term expansion strategy.​

Power availability remains an important consideration for the planned expansion of copper production at KCM. The latest discussions indicate that Zambia is encouraging Vedanta to develop additional generation capacity alongside its mining investments. However, no capacity, investment amount or implementation timetable for the proposed power generation projects was disclosed.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Copper prices continued to rise, market wait-and-see sentiment was strong, and spot premiums fell [SMM South China copper cathode spot weekly review]
3 hours ago
Copper prices continued to rise, market wait-and-see sentiment was strong, and spot premiums fell [SMM South China copper cathode spot weekly review]
Read More
Copper prices continued to rise, market wait-and-see sentiment was strong, and spot premiums fell [SMM South China copper cathode spot weekly review]
Copper prices continued to rise, market wait-and-see sentiment was strong, and spot premiums fell [SMM South China copper cathode spot weekly review]
3 hours ago
SMM weekly operating rate of secondary copper anode plate recorded at 51.4%
3 hours ago
SMM weekly operating rate of secondary copper anode plate recorded at 51.4%
Read More
SMM weekly operating rate of secondary copper anode plate recorded at 51.4%
SMM weekly operating rate of secondary copper anode plate recorded at 51.4%
[SMM Copper Anode Market] During September 4-10, the weekly operating rate of secondary copper anode plate enterprises in China rebounded by 1 percentage point WoW to 51.40%. It is expected to decline by 2.49 percentage points WoW to 48.91% next week.
3 hours ago
White House Undecided on Copper Tariffs, LME Copper Drops Over 2% Amid Market Uncertainty
6 hours ago
White House Undecided on Copper Tariffs, LME Copper Drops Over 2% Amid Market Uncertainty
Read More
White House Undecided on Copper Tariffs, LME Copper Drops Over 2% Amid Market Uncertainty
White House Undecided on Copper Tariffs, LME Copper Drops Over 2% Amid Market Uncertainty
[SMM Flash] According to market sources: "The White House has not yet made a decision on copper cathode tariffs, and officials are weighing the potential benefits of higher copper prices possibly pushing up manufacturing costs against encouraging domestic mining." When the news was released, SHFE copper was closed, LME copper fell by more than 2%, and the nearby CL price spread was inverted. Copper prices have swung wildly recently, and all market participants are advised to stay alert to market risks.
6 hours ago
Related News
news
Copper prices continued to rise, market wait-and-see sentiment was strong, and spot premiums fell [SMM South China copper cathode spot weekly review]
Sep 10, 2026 21:54
news
SMM weekly operating rate of secondary copper anode plate recorded at 51.4%
Sep 10, 2026 21:34
news
White House Undecided on Copper Tariffs, LME Copper Drops Over 2% Amid Market Uncertainty
Sep 10, 2026 18:31
news
Copper inventories fell further to 87,500 mt WoW, with regional trends diverging [SMM weekly data]
Sep 10, 2026 18:20