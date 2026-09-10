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Indian ADC 12 Prices Mixed: Delhi Eases on OEM Expectations, Mumbai Firms; Japan Offers Rise

Published: Sep 10, 2026 15:39
Source: SMM
Northern India OEM buying-price expectations weigh on Delhi, while stronger restocking supports Mumbai prices; Japan offers increase

ADC 12 Aluminium: Indian ADC 12 prices showed mixed trends this week, with Delhi prices easing on expectations of lower purchase prices from an automotive OEM in northern India, while Mumbai prices firmed as downstream producers restocked ahead of the festive season.

In Delhi, smaller downstream buyers were securing material at discounted levels, while ADC 12 prices declined to Rs 309,000/mt, from Rs 310,000/mt a week earlier. Market participants said expectations of a lower procurement price from the northern OEM were weighing on domestic prices. Delhi traders also reported tightness in the aluminium scrap market.

In Mumbai, producers quoted ADC 12 at Rs 310,000–312,000/mt, with the average price rising by Rs 1,500/mt to Rs 311,000/mt from the previous week. Downstream producers were heard to be restocking material in anticipation of stronger demand during the upcoming festive season.

On the export front, Indian ADC 12 suppliers raised offers to Japan to $3,110–3,125/mt, from $3,045–3,050/mt a week earlier. The increase followed a broader upward trend in the international market, with Chinese ADC 12 export prices to Japan rising by $20/mt to $3,120/mt, reflecting signs of strengthening Japanese demand.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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