【SMM Aluminum Flash News】Huitai High-end Aluminum Project Settles in Foshan, 400M Yuan Investment

ADC12 Consolidates on a Strong Note as Costs Rise and Orders See Marginal Improvement [Aluminum Scrap and Secondary Aluminum Weekly Review]

[Aluminum Scrap and Secondary Aluminum Weekly Review: ADC12 Consolidates on a Strong Note amid Rising Costs and Marginal Order Improvement] In terms of price spreads, on September 10, the price difference between A00 aluminum and mixed aluminum extrusion scrap free of paint in Foshan was about 2,436 yuan/mt, and the price difference between A00 aluminum and shredded aluminum tense scrap was about 1,415 yuan/mt, both widening slightly again WoW. On the supply side, the tight raw material supply pattern remained unchanged, and the scarcity of compliant, invoiced aluminum scrap continued to rise, constraining scrap utilization enterprises' operations and procurement. Against this backdrop, some aluminum scrap yards...