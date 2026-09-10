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【SMM Aluminum Flash News】Qingzhen Launches $1.3B Carbon-Coated Aluminum Foil Project

Published: Sep 10, 2026 15:37
Recently, a new material project for 60,000 tons of carbon-coated aluminum foil per year, with a total investment of 1.3 billion yuan, was officially launched in the Qingzhen Economic Development Zone Aluminum Processing Park. The project, invested and constructed by Hefei Biaobing New Materials Technology Co., Ltd., marks a breakthrough for Qingzhen's aluminum industry in the field of high-end new energy materials. The head of the Qingzhen Economic Development Zone Park Construction Service Center explained that the project will fill a key gap in the deep processing of aluminum, promote the formation of a closed-loop upstream and downstream industry chain, and help activate resource value and strengthen the overall industrial capacity. As the core area of ​​Guiyang's aluminum industry, Qingzhen has built a complete industrial chain system from alumina and electrolytic aluminum to deep processing and solid waste resource utilization. The existing power battery foil project in the park is already in operation, providing a stable supply of high-quality substrates. The newly established carbon-coated aluminum foil project will use locally sourced materials for deep processing, saving logistics costs and achieving local coupling between upstream substrates and downstream processing. This addresses the previous weakness of local aluminum foil products mainly exporting primary substrates while high-end processing was outsourced. Carbon-coated aluminum foil, as a key material for lithium battery current collectors, has broad market prospects. Once operational, the project will directly supply leading power battery companies such as CATL and BYD, forming a complete industrial chain from bauxite, electrolytic aluminum, power battery foil to carbon-coated aluminum foil, ultimately serving lithium battery manufacturing. This will deeply embed Qingzhen's aluminum industry into the new energy battery supply chain, driving the transformation of resource advantages into economic advantages.

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