【SMM Aluminum Flash News】Jinfeng Keda Selected for 2026 List of 500 Innovative Private Enterprises

Recently, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce released the "2026 List of 500 Private Enterprises with Invention Patents," and Zhejiang Jinfeng Keda Wheel Co., Ltd. was successfully selected, thanks to its continuous innovation capabilities and fruitful patent achievements in the wheel manufacturing field. This fully demonstrates Jinfeng Keda's core strength in technological innovation and intellectual property layout. As a leading enterprise in the wheel manufacturing industry for many years, Jinfeng Keda has always regarded technological innovation as the core driving force for its development. The company is a national high-tech enterprise and a national-level specialized and innovative "little giant" enterprise. Relying on innovation platforms such as provincial-level enterprise research institutes, it continues to increase its R&D investment, focusing on key areas such as lightweight design of aluminum alloy wheels, intelligent manufacturing processes, new material applications, and surface treatment technologies. This has resulted in a patent system covering the entire industrial chain, including product design, production processes, and testing equipment. In recent years, the company has vigorously promoted the construction of "future factories," deeply integrating new-generation information technologies such as digital twins, AI visual inspection, and 5G+industrial internet into the entire production process. This has enabled full-chain digital management and control from order placement to product delivery, providing strong technical support for product quality improvement and industrial upgrading. The technological achievements have been widely applied to supporting products of mainstream domestic and foreign automakers, winning high market recognition.