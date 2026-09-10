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【SMM Aluminum Flash News】Nanjing Aluminum's Architectural Profiles Pass Three-Star Green Building Materials Audit

Published: Sep 10, 2026 15:35
Recently, Nanjing Aluminum Corporation's five major categories of architectural aluminum profiles—powder-coated profiles, painted profiles, anodized profiles, strip-insulated profiles, and cast-in-place insulation profiles—successfully passed the annual supervision and audit for the three-star China Green Building Materials Product Certification. The three-star China Green Building Materials Product Certification is the highest level in the green building materials grading system, jointly promoted by the State Administration for Market Regulation, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. It represents products meeting the highest national green standards across the entire life cycle, including resource utilization, energy consumption, environmental impact, and product quality. This annual supervision and audit, as a routine authoritative verification after certification, focuses on a comprehensive and high-standard review of core dimensions such as the company's production control system, product consistency, environmental energy consumption indicators, raw material control, waste treatment, and full life cycle green management. From first obtaining the highest three-star certification in 2023 to successfully passing this annual supervision and audit, Nanjing Aluminum's five major categories of architectural aluminum profiles represent a double affirmation of the company's product quality and green production capabilities by authoritative institutions, and are powerful evidence of Nanjing Aluminum's long-term commitment to green intelligent manufacturing and high-quality development.

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Recently, Nanjing Aluminum Corporation's five major categories of arch - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)