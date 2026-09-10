【SMM Aluminum Flash News】China Aluminum's Manufacturing Tech for Lightweight Cars Recognized Internationally

Recently, the China Nonferrous Metals Society organized a scientific and technological achievement evaluation meeting. Led by Academician Gui Weihua of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, the evaluation panel, composed of experts from the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association, renowned universities, and enterprises, assessed the scientific and technological achievement, "Key Technologies for Digitalization and Intelligent Manufacturing of Aluminum Alloy Body Structures," a project led by the China Aluminum Materials Research Institute. After questioning, document review, and collective discussion, the expert panel unanimously agreed that the overall technology of the project has reached the international leading level. This project closely addresses the needs of automotive lightweighting development, breaking through a series of key technologies such as digital structural design of all-aluminum bodies, intelligent equipment development, and digital material selection. It overcomes industry challenges such as the bottleneck of digital design for lightweight body structures and connection assembly, the lack of intelligent material selection calculation methods for body aluminum, and the high difficulty of digital twins for heat treatment and full-chain data governance. The related technologies and products have been applied in several major domestic OEMs, effectively promoting the domestic substitution of automotive aluminum sheets, achieving independent control of key materials, and obtaining good economic and social benefits.