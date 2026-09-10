【SMM Aluminum Flash News】Dongguan Solar Selected as National Emerging Industry Development Demonstration Base

Recently, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced the preliminary list of the first batch of national emerging industry development demonstration bases, which has ended the publicity period. Guangdong Dongguang Technology Holdings Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Dongguang"), a subsidiary of the group, is on the list of demonstration enterprises in the new energy storage manufacturing field. It is reported that a total of 112 companies across the country were selected for the public list this time, including 9 companies from Guangdong Province. In the field of new energy storage manufacturing, only two companies in Guangdong were on the list, namely Dongguan Solar and China Southern Power Grid. This inclusion in the public list of national-level demonstration projects reflects the country's full recognition of Dongguan Solar's innovation capabilities in the energy storage field and the value of the industrial chain. It also provides important opportunities and policy endorsement for Dongguang Solar's accelerated development on the strategic emerging industry track. The establishment of the National Emerging Industry Development Demonstration Base aims to select benchmark companies with outstanding innovation and complete chains to play a leading role in promoting the quality and upgrading of domestic emerging industries. This selection process has gone through independent application, local selection and recommendation, formal review, and multiple rounds of expert reviews. The competition threshold is high, and the selection is full of gold, which fully confirms Dongguan's deep industrial accumulation and comprehensive strength in the new energy storage track.