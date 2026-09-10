Rio Tinto and the Nyangumarta Warrarn Aboriginal Corporation announced on September 10 that they have signed a Project Agreement covering the proposed Winu copper-gold project in Western Australia, marking a key development milestone as Rio Tinto works towards first copper by 2030.​

Under the agreement, the Nyangumarta People have formally given their consent for the proposed Winu mine and associated infrastructure on Nyangumarta Country. The agreement builds on a Project Planning Agreement signed in 2023 and establishes how the parties will work together throughout the planning and potential development of the project, including the management of environmental and cultural heritage impacts.​

The agreement removes an important project-development requirement, as Rio Tinto had previously stated that mining at Winu would not proceed without the consent of Traditional Owners. However, the project remains subject to regulatory and other required approvals as well as a final investment decision.​

Located in Western Australia's Great Sandy Desert, Winu is Rio Tinto's most advanced near-term greenfield copper project and forms part of the company's strategy to expand its copper portfolio. Rio Tinto holds a 70% interest and will develop and operate the project, while Sumitomo Metal Mining holds the remaining 30%.​

The agreement represents an important step in de-risking Winu's development pathway by securing consent from the Traditional Owners of the land hosting the proposed mine and associated infrastructure. Attention will now shift to the remaining regulatory approvals and Rio Tinto's final investment decision as the company advances the project towards potential first copper by 2030.