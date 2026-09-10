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【SMM Aluminum FLash News】Boosting Industries: Strengthening Equipment Manufacturing, Expanding Aluminum Processing

Published: Sep 10, 2026 15:31
First, strengthen the equipment manufacturing industry. Accelerate the construction of key projects such as the AUX air conditioning base project and Hanfeng Electromechanical's intelligent home appliance manufacturing project, promoting the rapid and clustered development of the intelligent home appliance industry. Continue to support Hongxing Machinery's capacity expansion, quality improvement, and technological upgrading, continuously expanding the scale of the equipment manufacturing industry. Second, refine the advanced materials industry. Leveraging the research advantages of the Chinalco Zhengzhou Research Institute, support the accelerated development of key enterprises such as Chinalco Qiyuan and Tianma New Materials, driving the clustering of upstream and downstream enterprises in the industrial chain, and striving to build a major national production base for multi-variety alumina new materials and advanced metal materials. Third, expand the aluminum and aluminum deep processing industry. Adhere to extending and supplementing the industrial chain, supporting Herui New Materials' capacity expansion and efficiency improvement; encourage aluminum deep processing enterprises such as Guangyuan Battery to introduce new technologies, develop new products, and expand into new markets.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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First, strengthen the equipment manufacturing industry. Accelerate the - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)