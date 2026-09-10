Copper Prices Reach New Highs, Shandong Spot Quotes Discount RMB 130/mt Amid Low Demand

White House Undecided on Copper Tariffs, LME Copper Drops Over 2% Amid Market Uncertainty

[SMM Flash] According to market sources: "The White House has not yet made a decision on copper cathode tariffs, and officials are weighing the potential benefits of higher copper prices possibly pushing up manufacturing costs against encouraging domestic mining." When the news was released, SHFE copper was closed, LME copper fell by more than 2%, and the nearby CL price spread was inverted. Copper prices have swung wildly recently, and all market participants are advised to stay alert to market risks.