Cost Support Meets Supply-Demand Tug-of-War; Silicon Metal Prices Stay Stagnant and Stable [SMM Silicon Industry Weekly Review]

[Cost Support Combined with Supply-Demand Tug-of-War Keeps Silicon Metal Prices in Stalemate]: Silicon metal trading saw a tug-of-war between sellers and buyers, with prices consolidating in a stalemate. As of September 10, SMM oxygen-blown #553 silicon in east China stood at 9,400-9,600 yuan/mt, up 50 yuan/mt WoW, while #441 silicon was at 9,500-9,700 yuan/mt, flat WoW. In the futures market, the SI2611 contract moved sideways around 8,700-8,900 yuan/mt during the week. Affected by the tug-of-war between longs and shorts, prices repeatedly pulled back and forth around the 8,800 yuan/mt level, with Friday's close at 8,745 yuan/mt, up 10 yuan/mt WoW. In terms of market quotes and transactions, silicon producers maintained firm offers, with quotes largely stable during the week. Spot-futures traders also held prices relatively firm amid high-level consolidation in futures. Recently, trucking freight rates have stayed high, and downstream acceptance of high-priced spot cargo was moderate. Some users showed weaker purchasing enthusiasm compared with the previous week, with the market dominated by buying on dips or just-in-time procurement. Wait-and-see sentiment persisted, and transactions overall maintained a just-in-time pace, leaving the price center in a stagnant stalemate.