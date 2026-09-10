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Salazar Resources Updates Curipamba-El Domo Project in Ecuador, Targets July 2027 Production Start

Published: Sep 10, 2026 14:08
On September 9, Salazar Resources updated progress on the Curipamba-El Domo polymetallic project in Ecuador, a JV with Silvercorp in which Salazar holds 25% (carried to production) and Silvercorp holds 75% as operator. The project has measured and indicated resources of 11.4 Mt grading 1.85% Cu, 2.11 g/t Au, 2.42% Zn and 0.22% Pb. Designed throughput is 666,000 t/year, with first production expected in July 2027 and an 11.5-year mine life.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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