This week, HRC social inventory stood at 2.9396 million mt, up 13,200 mt from the previous week, up 0.45% WoW, up 27.96% YoY, and up 36.07% YoY on the lunar calendar basis.

This week, HRC mill inventory stood at 1.11 million mt, up 10,400 mt from the previous week, up 0.95% WoW, up 7.56% YoY, and up 11.31% YoY on the lunar calendar basis.

This week, total HRC inventory stood at 4.0496 million mt, up 23,600 mt from the previous week, up 0.59% WoW, up 21.64% YoY, and up 28.25% YoY on the lunar calendar basis.