Weaker US dollar bolsters precious metals futures; platinum spot market trading sluggish [SMM Daily Review]

Today, platinum futures consolidated higher. The US dollar index weakened for consecutive days, while long-term US Treasury yields rose sharply, keeping precious metals futures broadly firm.

In early trading, the most-traded GFEX platinum contract PT2610 closed at 457.4 yuan/g, up 2.02%. The price spread between SGE platinum 9995 best ask and GFEX PT2610 widened to around 8 yuan/g.

In the spot market, mainstream quotations for platinum were at a discount of 3 yuan/g to 2 yuan/g against the PT2610 contract. The discount on mainstream quotations widened slightly from yesterday, while transactions were stagnant. As prices rose, downstream purchase willingness stayed low, with buying mainly on a need-to basis in small volumes, mostly near the low end of mainstream quotations. Overall, platinum market trading was sluggish today.