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Weaker US dollar bolsters precious metals futures; platinum spot market trading sluggish [SMM Daily Review]

Published: Sep 10, 2026 12:04

Today, platinum futures consolidated higher. The US dollar index weakened for consecutive days, while long-term US Treasury yields rose sharply, keeping precious metals futures broadly firm.
In early trading, the most-traded GFEX platinum contract PT2610 closed at 457.4 yuan/g, up 2.02%. The price spread between SGE platinum 9995 best ask and GFEX PT2610 widened to around 8 yuan/g.
In the spot market, mainstream quotations for platinum were at a discount of 3 yuan/g to 2 yuan/g against the PT2610 contract. The discount on mainstream quotations widened slightly from yesterday, while transactions were stagnant. As prices rose, downstream purchase willingness stayed low, with buying mainly on a need-to basis in small volumes, mostly near the low end of mainstream quotations. Overall, platinum market trading was sluggish today.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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Weaker US dollar bolsters precious metals futures; platinum spot market trading sluggish [SMM Daily Review] - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)