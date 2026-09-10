According to Nord Precious Metals on September 9, the company announced new drilling results from its high-grade Castle East silver project in Ontario, Canada. Wedge hole CS-26-140W1 intersected three silver-cobalt mineralized zones between depths of 404.20 metres and 463.60 metres.

The upper 2-metre interval graded 4,683 g/t silver and 0.53% cobalt, including a 0.3-metre section grading 20,676 g/t silver and 1.16% cobalt. Another 0.3-metre interval returned 2.32% cobalt. A lower 0.9-metre interval graded 4,540 g/t silver and 0.24% cobalt, including 0.3 metres at 0.72% cobalt.

The company said the results provide additional high-grade silver-cobalt mineralization data for the Castle East geological model and will support further evaluation of mineralized continuity and structural relationships. The reported intervals represent core lengths, while true widths have not yet been determined. The project remains at the exploration stage and has not yet established any quantifiable additional cobalt supply.