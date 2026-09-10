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[SMM Computing Power Flash] East China 3 units of 910B4 relocatable annual contract 19,000, 27% higher than online

Published: Sep 10, 2026 11:45
SMM has learned that three newly released relocatable 910B4 units in east China are now available for lease, with an annual contract at a monthly rent of 19,000 yuan per unit. Previously, relocatable resources of the same model in the region were also quoted at 19,000 yuan, showing highly consistent pricing. Meanwhile, online cloud resources were quoted at 15,000 yuan per unit per month, making the relocatable option 4,000 yuan more expensive, a premium of about 27%. SMM believes that the price spread between relocatable and online 910B4 units is larger than the 3,000 yuan spread for the 910B3, further solidifying the tiered pricing of domestic computing power based on delivery method.

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