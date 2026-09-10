[SMM Computing Power Daily] H200 outright purchase prices rise for three consecutive sessions; monthly rental demand exceeds 140,000
September 9: The high-end computing power leasing sector saw a collective breakdown — the H200 SXM full-system outright purchase price surged for the third consecutive month to 5.45 million yuan, while monthly rental quotes from buyers exceeded 140,000 yuan. In east China, the first batch of H100 units being cleared was reported at 85,000 yuan, while in the Beijing-surrounding region of north China, prices approached 90,000 yuan. The first delivery of a domestic computing power cluster for a certain telecom operator was postponed to Q4. In south China, the annual contract price for high-spec 4090 units was reported at 7,200 yuan, coexisting with channel-based scattered rentals at 8,000 yuan. In the online market, spot inquiries for H100 modules emerged, small-to-medium batch rental buyers for 4-unit orders appeared, and 200 units of 5090 turbo cards were being sold off in bulk under the pretext of "liquidation.