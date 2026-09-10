logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Vizsla Copper to Acquire Alaska’s Delta Zinc-Lead-Copper VMS Project; Agnico to Take 19.99% Stake

Published: Sep 10, 2026 11:16

Vizsla Copper announced that it had agreed to acquire 100% of the Delta polymetallic VMS project and the Helm Bay gold project in Alaska from Agnico Eagle. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026. Delta carries a historical resource estimate of 15.4 million tonnes grading 3.8% zinc, 1.7% lead, 0.6% copper, 62 g/t silver and 1.7 g/t gold; the estimate has not been verified as a current mineral resource.

Vizsla will issue Agnico 22.52 million shares, representing approximately 19.99% of its issued shares at signing. Subject to disinterested shareholder approval, a further 2.90 million shares would lift Agnico’s ownership to about 22%. The consideration also includes 3.04 million two-year warrants exercisable at C$1.95 per share, plus 2% and 3% NSRs on Delta and Helm Bay, respectively. Agnico may invest up to C$5 million in Vizsla’s post-closing financing, provided the financing exceeds C$30 million.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
SHFE and LME retreat in tandem, SHFE lead closes down 0.49% with increased positions in night session [SMM Lead Morning News]
3 hours ago
SHFE and LME retreat in tandem, SHFE lead closes down 0.49% with increased positions in night session [SMM Lead Morning News]
Read More
SHFE and LME retreat in tandem, SHFE lead closes down 0.49% with increased positions in night session [SMM Lead Morning News]
SHFE and LME retreat in tandem, SHFE lead closes down 0.49% with increased positions in night session [SMM Lead Morning News]
3 hours ago
Primary Lead Holds Prices Firm & Secondary Refined Lead Discounts Widen, Lead Prices Under Pressure at High Levels [SMM Lead Morning Meeting Summary]
3 hours ago
Primary Lead Holds Prices Firm & Secondary Refined Lead Discounts Widen, Lead Prices Under Pressure at High Levels [SMM Lead Morning Meeting Summary]
Read More
Primary Lead Holds Prices Firm & Secondary Refined Lead Discounts Widen, Lead Prices Under Pressure at High Levels [SMM Lead Morning Meeting Summary]
Primary Lead Holds Prices Firm & Secondary Refined Lead Discounts Widen, Lead Prices Under Pressure at High Levels [SMM Lead Morning Meeting Summary]
3 hours ago
SHFE lead closes up 0.31%, staying high in consolidation [Lead Futures Brief Comment]
19 hours ago
SHFE lead closes up 0.31%, staying high in consolidation [Lead Futures Brief Comment]
Read More
SHFE lead closes up 0.31%, staying high in consolidation [Lead Futures Brief Comment]
SHFE lead closes up 0.31%, staying high in consolidation [Lead Futures Brief Comment]
19 hours ago
Related News
news
SHFE and LME retreat in tandem, SHFE lead closes down 0.49% with increased positions in night session [SMM Lead Morning News]
Sep 10, 2026 08:49
news
Primary Lead Holds Prices Firm & Secondary Refined Lead Discounts Widen, Lead Prices Under Pressure at High Levels [SMM Lead Morning Meeting Summary]
Sep 10, 2026 08:49
news
SHFE lead closes up 0.31%, staying high in consolidation [Lead Futures Brief Comment]
Sep 09, 2026 17:10
news
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 09)
Sep 09, 2026 16:00
Vizsla Copper announced that it had agreed to acquire 100% of the Delt - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)