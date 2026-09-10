Vizsla Copper to Acquire Alaska’s Delta Zinc-Lead-Copper VMS Project; Agnico to Take 19.99% Stake

Vizsla Copper announced that it had agreed to acquire 100% of the Delta polymetallic VMS project and the Helm Bay gold project in Alaska from Agnico Eagle. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026. Delta carries a historical resource estimate of 15.4 million tonnes grading 3.8% zinc, 1.7% lead, 0.6% copper, 62 g/t silver and 1.7 g/t gold; the estimate has not been verified as a current mineral resource.

Vizsla will issue Agnico 22.52 million shares, representing approximately 19.99% of its issued shares at signing. Subject to disinterested shareholder approval, a further 2.90 million shares would lift Agnico’s ownership to about 22%. The consideration also includes 3.04 million two-year warrants exercisable at C$1.95 per share, plus 2% and 3% NSRs on Delta and Helm Bay, respectively. Agnico may invest up to C$5 million in Vizsla’s post-closing financing, provided the financing exceeds C$30 million.