Meite Creative Helps SMM Build the "2026 SMM Platinum Group Metals and Precious Metals Industry Chain Distribution Map"

Driven by the dual forces of energy transition and high-end manufacturing upgrades, platinum group metals (PGMs) and precious metals such as gold and silver have evolved from conventional raw materials into "strategic lifeline metals" underpinning critical sectors including the global hydrogen energy industry, chip manufacturing, automotive emission control, and healthcare. The industry is currently navigating a pivotal cycle marked by supply-demand pattern restructuring, intensifying international competition, and a reshuffle of supply chain bargaining power—how to rapidly match upstream and downstream resources, stabilize supply chain costs, and precisely position market opportunities has become the core survival challenge for every enterprise along the industry chain.​

To comprehensively integrate the industry's premium resources and clearly present the latest industrial landscape, we cordially invite benchmark enterprises across all segments of the entire industry chain for platinum group metals and gold-silver precious metals to jointly build a collaborative industry chain navigation platform. By optimizing chain efficiency, we aim to drive high-quality and high-efficiency development of the precious metals industry and support the sector's high-caliber progress. We look forward to the active participation of colleagues from all fields!

Only after beholding gold and jade does one understand true refinement; only through the passage of time does one come to know legacy.

Let gold shine with the brilliance of the rising sun, and let ritual embody the solemnity of the azure jade bi.

In ancient times, our ancestors regarded gold as the essence of the sun and the azure bi as a sacred token for communicating with heaven—gold and jade artifacts had long transcended their physical forms, becoming a language through which humanity conversed with heaven and earth, the embodiment of power, faith, and eternity.

Jewelry and Accessories

Yet the industrial age reduced precious metals to mere weight and measure, and rare treasures were once degraded into homogenized industrial materials or standardized commodities. Meite Creative (Hunan) Manufacturing Co., Ltd., however, chose a contrarian path: elevating rare precious metals from "materials" back to the level of "humanities" and "assets," restoring to "genuine gold and treasures" their cultural dignity and timeless soul.

Investment and Value Preservation

Though Meite treads an unconventional path, it is grounded in over a decade of deep industry cultivation, with several master art jewelry designers, dozens of metallurgical engineers, hundreds of senior goldsmiths, a smart manufacturing base spanning over 10,000 m², and dozens of specialized R&D laboratories for rare metal elements—all providing solid physical support for rare precious metal jewelry art defined by "pure quality, exquisite craftsmanship, innovative creativity, and enduring value."

Luxury Brand Collaboration Accessories

Under its Meite Gold Market brand, the company focuses on jewelry and accessories, cultural and collectible creations, rare metal investment, and smart wearables. Using rare precious metals as the material foundation, incorporating pearls, gemstones, fine jade, and diamonds as dazzling highlights, drawing on traditional culture and contemporary IP as the cultural core, and employing technological performance art as the language of physical aesthetics, it builds a reservoir for rare precious metal hard currency and high-legacy value-preserving assets spanning consumption, investment, collection, inheritance, trading, and circulation.

Smart Wearables

Metkin City turns every sincere and joyful consumer gift into a private treasury that quietly accumulates, can be converted to cash at any time, and travels with you. It transforms every exquisite and intricate gold art creation into a heritage treasure that can be passed down through generations with steadily increasing value. Objects evoke memories of people—where the object remains, the sentiment remains, the value remains, and the person remains as well.

Let gold shine with the splendor of summer flowers, and be treasured with the quiet beauty of autumn leaves.

Cultural and Creative Collectibles

Switchboard 0731-88590095, 18684883416

SMM Co-production Contact

Zhang Yanan

18321061616 (same as WeChat)

zhangyanan@smm.cn