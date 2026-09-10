China's Cast Aluminum Alloy Inventory Rises for Fifth Week, Demand Improvement Slow

ADC12's New High Momentum Slows Down, Aluminum Scrap Follows the Rise [SMM Cast Aluminum Alloy Morning Comment]

[SMM cast aluminum alloy morning comment: ADC12's new high momentum slows down, aluminum scrap follows the rise] Yesterday, the ADC12 market held up well overall, with SMM ADC12 prices rising by 100 yuan/mt from the previous day to 24,450 yuan/mt. The price adjustment momentum mainly came from two aspects: first, cost support strengthened, as raw material prices stayed high and tax invoice policies tightened in some regions, enterprises' overall cost pressure continued to rise; second, demand improved marginally, with market orders recovering somewhat from the earlier period, but the extent was limited, and the demand boost was moderate. Overall, the industry remains in a pattern driven mainly by costs, supplemented by mild demand recovery. Enterprises' willingness to hold prices firm has increased somewhat, but room for further price rises still depends on the actual realization of peak-season demand later on.