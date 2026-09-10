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SMM #1 Refined Nickel Price Up by 1,450 Yuan/mt, Jinchuan Premium Increases

Published: Sep 10, 2026 10:42
Source: SMM
On September 10, the average price of SMM #1 refined nickel was 129,300 yuan/mt, up 1,450 yuan/mt from the previous trading day. In terms of spot premiums, the average premium for Jinchuan #1 refined nickel was 2,300 yuan/mt, up 150 yuan/mt from the previous trading day, while mainstream domestic electrodeposited nickel brands ranged from -100 to 500 yuan/mt.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 09)
Sep 09, 2026 16:00