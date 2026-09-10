logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Weakening US Dollar and Record Gold ETF Inflows Provide Dual Support for Silver Prices [SMM Daily Review]

Published: Sep 10, 2026 10:34
[SMM Daily Review: Weaker US Dollar and Record Gold ETF Inflows Provide Dual Support for Silver Prices] SMM, September 10: The US dollar declined for three consecutive days, and gold ETFs attracted $18 billion in a single month, the second-highest on record, providing support for precious metals. The rise in spot silver prices dampened demand, with transactions leaning toward parity and the spot-futures price spread remaining firm.

Today, SMM's 10:00 a.m. price for the SGE Ag (T+D) was 16,337 yuan/kg, with premiums quoted at parity to +10 yuan/kg against TD, and a weighted average price of 3.95 yuan/kg.

On the macro front, the US dollar index fell for a third consecutive trading day to 98.78. The weaker dollar directly reduced the holding cost of dollar-denominated precious metals, providing positive momentum for gold prices. Meanwhile, although the 10-year US Treasury yield hit a near three-year high, Treasury prices continued to decline, suggesting that the appeal of dollar assets is being questioned in the short term, which is bullish for precious metals in the near term. According to World Gold Council data, global gold ETFs attracted $18 billion in August, the second-largest monthly inflow on record, constituting a medium and long-term structural bullish factor.

In the spot market, higher silver prices dampened some downstream consumption, but the spot-futures price spread remained firm. Traders' morning quotes were concentrated at TD +5 yuan/kg, while downstream buyers mostly preferred to negotiate prices, with actual transaction prices skewed toward the lower end. Morning quotes in Shanghai were concentrated at a discount of 40-35 yuan/kg against the most-traded SHFE 2610 contract. Smelter EXW offers were on the low side, and low-priced cargoes meeting national standards were present in the market. Overall trading sentiment weakened compared with yesterday. Today's premiums for the most-traded SHFE 2610 contract were quoted at a discount of 45 to 35 yuan/kg.

Overall, the rise in long-term US Treasury yields drove up the risk premium on US debt, which is favorable for holding precious metals. In the spot market, offers remained firm today, but the rise in silver prices suppressed demand, with transactions skewed toward parity.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Weaker US dollar bolsters precious metals futures; platinum spot market trading sluggish [SMM Daily Review]
18 mins ago
Weaker US dollar bolsters precious metals futures; platinum spot market trading sluggish [SMM Daily Review]
Read More
Weaker US dollar bolsters precious metals futures; platinum spot market trading sluggish [SMM Daily Review]
Weaker US dollar bolsters precious metals futures; platinum spot market trading sluggish [SMM Daily Review]
18 mins ago
Platinum Seen Outperforming Palladium as Supply Deficits and Industrial Demand Support Outlook
15 hours ago
Platinum Seen Outperforming Palladium as Supply Deficits and Industrial Demand Support Outlook
Read More
Platinum Seen Outperforming Palladium as Supply Deficits and Industrial Demand Support Outlook
Platinum Seen Outperforming Palladium as Supply Deficits and Industrial Demand Support Outlook
[SMM Flash] Platinum could continue to outperform palladium over the longer term despite near-term pressure from a stronger US dollar and elevated Treasury yields, according to a September 2 analysis by FX Empire. Platinum had fallen towards $1,725/oz while palladium traded near $1,290/oz, with the analyst identifying $1,650–1,700/oz as an important platinum support zone and around $1,200/oz as key support for palladium. The analysis attributed near-term pressure on both metals partly to higher interest-rate expectations. FX Empire argued that platinum retains stronger medium-to-long-term fundamentals because of constrained supply and potential new industrial demand. The analysis cited expectations for continued platinum and palladium market deficits alongside potential platinum demand from hydrogen-truck adoption. Palladium's longer-term outlook was described as more dependent on petrol and hybrid vehicle demand as battery-electric vehicle penetration increases. These price levels and relative-performance expectations represent analyst technical analysis and commentary rather than confirmed market forecasts.
15 hours ago
India’s KABIL Eyes Colombian Critical-Minerals Opportunities as Supply Diversification Expands
15 hours ago
India’s KABIL Eyes Colombian Critical-Minerals Opportunities as Supply Diversification Expands
Read More
India’s KABIL Eyes Colombian Critical-Minerals Opportunities as Supply Diversification Expands
India’s KABIL Eyes Colombian Critical-Minerals Opportunities as Supply Diversification Expands
[SMM Flash] India is preparing to expand its critical-minerals engagement with Colombia, with state-owned Khanij Bidesh India Ltd (KABIL) expected to assess mining and exploration opportunities in the country. Diplomatic sources cited by StratNews Global said India is seeking a stronger foothold in Colombian mineral resources as part of a wider strategy to diversify overseas raw-material supply chains. Colombia has prospective resources that include coltan alongside copper and other critical minerals. The initiative remains early-stage strategic engagement, with no specific Colombian tantalum mine, investment amount, acquisition or offtake agreement announced. For the tantalum market, KABIL participation could eventually create an additional source of exploration financing and downstream demand for Colombian coltan resources, but any commercial supply impact remains prospective and dependent on project identification, licensing and development.
15 hours ago
Related News
news
Weaker US dollar bolsters precious metals futures; platinum spot market trading sluggish [SMM Daily Review]
Sep 10, 2026 12:04
news
Platinum Seen Outperforming Palladium as Supply Deficits and Industrial Demand Support Outlook
Sep 09, 2026 21:14
news
India’s KABIL Eyes Colombian Critical-Minerals Opportunities as Supply Diversification Expands
Sep 09, 2026 21:01
news
Sibanye-Stillwater Starts Restructuring Consultations at Kwezi PGM Shaft, 1,114 Workers Potentially Affected
Sep 09, 2026 20:46
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here
Weakening US Dollar and Record Gold ETF Inflows Provide Dual Support for Silver Prices [SMM Daily Review] - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)