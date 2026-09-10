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[SMM Rare Earth Morning Meeting Summary] Pr-Nd series stopped falling and stabilized, dysprosium and terbium metals continued to decline, magnetic material operating rates diverged with average activity.

Published: Sep 10, 2026 10:01
[Pr-Nd series stops falling and stabilizes, dysprosium and terbium metals continue to decline, magnetic material operating rates diverge with average activity] Yesterday, some suppliers of Pr-Nd oxide made relatively small price concessions on shipments, while factory offers remained relatively firm. Downstream inquiries and purchases were cautious, and transactions progressed slowly. Dysprosium oxide showed relatively strong resistance to declines, with little change in inquiries and limited variation in actual trading. Terbium oxide was difficult to transact at high prices, as downstream acceptance remained insufficient.

SMM, September 10:

Rare earth ore:

Prices:Rare earth carbonate prices were approximately 59,200 yuan/mt, medium-yttrium, europium-rich ore prices were approximately 247,500 yuan/mt, and monazite was approximately 43,000 yuan/mt.

Supply and demand:Currently, the supply of rare earth ion-adsorption ore in Southeast Asia has declined slightly compared with the previous period, and oxide prices have begun to rise, driving overall rare earth ore transaction prices slightly higher.

Rare earth oxides:

Prices:Pr-Nd oxide prices were relatively stable yesterday; dysprosium oxide quotes were mainly stable, while terbium oxide quotes continued to pull back.

Supply and demand:Yesterday, some Pr-Nd oxide suppliers made small price concessions to sell, while factory offers remained relatively firm. Downstream inquiries and purchases were cautious, and transactions progressed slowly. Dysprosium oxide showed relative resistance to declines, with little change in inquiries and limited variation in actual trading. Terbium oxide was difficult to transact at high prices, as downstream acceptance was insufficient.

Rare earth metals:

Prices:Pr-Nd alloy quotes remained stable, with sluggish market inquiries; dysprosium-iron alloy and terbium metal quotes continued to decline.

Supply and demand:Yesterday, Pr-Nd alloy prices remained stable, mainly because metal producers had limited willingness to make further price concessions after raw material prices stopped falling and stabilized. Against the backdrop of losses, quotes remained firm. However, downstream magnetic material enterprises remained cautious in inquiries and purchases, and actual transaction follow-through was limited. For medium-heavy rare earth metals, high-price transactions for dysprosium and terbium products remained blocked, metal producers increased price concessions to sell, and dysprosium-iron alloy and terbium metal quotes continued to be revised downward.

NdFeB blanks:

Prices:NdFeB blank N40 (Ce) was quoted at 217-227 yuan/kg, NdFeB blank 40M at 258-268 yuan/kg, and NdFeB 40UH at 362-382 yuan/kg.

Supply and demand:Yesterday, NdFeB blank quotes remained stable for the time being, mainly because overall raw material prices held steady, supporting magnetic material prices. In terms of trading, domestic demand was affected by the broader consumption environment. Terminal production growth in September was limited. Although the operating rate at main drive motor plants increased, it was insufficient to offset the overall downward trend in industrial motors. Coupled with limited export recovery, overall NdFeB activity was moderate.

NdFeB scrap:

Prices:Pr-Nd recycled from NdFeB scrap prices continued to run steadily, while dysprosium recycled from NdFeB scrap and terbium recycled from NdFeB scrap prices remained stable.

Supply and demand:Yesterday, the scrap market continued to run steadily, mainly affected by relatively small fluctuations in oxide prices. Recycling enterprises made no significant adjustments to external purchase quotes. Scrap suppliers showed weak willingness to sell at low prices. The circulation of compliant, tax-inclusive scrap in the market remained relatively small, and overall market trading activity was moderate.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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[SMM Rare Earth Morning Meeting Summary] Pr-Nd series stopped falling and stabilized, dysprosium and terbium metals continued to decline, magnetic material operating rates diverged with average activity. - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)