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Jintian Copper’s High-End Green Recycled Copper Product Sales Surge 168% YoY in H1 2026 中文快讯

Published: Sep 10, 2026 09:56
Jintian Copper reported that sales of its high-end green recycled copper products jumped 168% YoY in H1 2026. The company has developed a closed-loop recycled copper chain covering collection, purification and downstream processing, with recycled copper now used across copper strip, wire, busbars, magnet wire and tubes. The sharp increase highlights the growing penetration of recycled feedstock into higher-value copper products rather than only conventional secondary applications.

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Jintian Copper reported that sales of its high-end green recycled copp - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)