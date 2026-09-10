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Sodium Fluoride (NaF): From Traditional Fluoride Salt to Sodium-Ion Battery "Positioning" Raw Material, Value Reassessment Is Timely [SMM Analysis]

Published: Sep 10, 2026 09:32
[SMM Analysis: Sodium Fluoride: From Traditional Fluoride Salt to a "Positioning" Raw Material for Sodium-Ion Batteries, Value Revaluation Is Underway] SMM, September 10: Sodium fluoride (NaF) has long been regarded as a niche chemical product for "cavity prevention in toothpaste," with a market size of only 50,000–80,000 mt. However, as the industrialisation of sodium-ion batteries accelerates, NaF, as the core synthetic raw material for NaPF6, is undergoing a round of value revaluation...

SMM, September 10:

Sodium fluoride (NaF) has long been regarded as a niche chemical product for "cavity prevention in toothpaste," with a market size of only 50,000–80,000 mt. However, as the industrialisation of sodium-ion batteries accelerates, NaF—the core raw material for synthesizing sodium hexafluorophosphate (NaPF₆)—is undergoing a value reassessment.

I. Sodium Fluoride: An Underrated "Industrial MSG"

Sodium fluoride is produced by reacting fluorite with soda ash/caustic soda or via the fluorosilicic acid process, with mature technology.

Traditional downstream applications include:

Oral care (anti-cavity additive in toothpaste): annual demand of 15,000–20,000 mt, the most mature application;

Metal smelting: aluminum alloy flux, stainless steel surface treatment, rare earth separation, annual demand of 5,000–10,000 mt;

Glass and ceramics: opacifier and light-blocking agent;

Pesticides and pharmaceuticals: intermediates such as pesticides and 5-fluorouracil;

Wood preservation and other industrial uses.

Overall, the traditional NaF market size is approximately 50,000–80,000 mt, with an annual growth rate of 2%–3%, offering "almost no room for imagination" among industrial products. But this perception is being changed by sodium-ion batteries.

II. The Rise of Sodium-Ion Batteries: The "Core Engine" of NaF Value Reassessment

Industry background. In electrolytes, sodium hexafluorophosphate (NaPF₆) has become the mainstream electrolyte solution due to its process homology with LiPF₆, high ionic conductivity, and good electrochemical stability.

Process pathway and NaF's pivotal role. Domestically, the NaPF₆ process is almost identical to that of LiPF₆, using a two-step HF solvent method, where NaF is the only key raw material providing Na⁺ in the reaction. The theoretical unit consumption is 42/167.95 = 0.25 t NaF/t NaPF₆; considering an industrial yield of 85%–95%, the actual unit consumption is 0.26–0.30 t/t, with a typical industry level of 0.27–0.28 t/t.

III. Battery-Grade NaF: Supply Landscape Under High Barriers

Technical barriers. Battery-grade NaF has stringent purity requirements: main content ≥99.95% (industrial grade is only 98%–99%), Si content ≤50 ppm, moisture ≤100 ppm, and metal impurities such as calcium, magnesium, and iron controlled at ppm levels. The reason is that impurities are "amplified" during NaPF₆ synthesis, affecting battery cycle life and safety.

IV. Strategic Value vs. Substitution Risk

Three dimensions of strategic value. ① Technical barriers: purity threshold + 6–12 month client certification cycle; ③ Integration advantages: vertical integration of NaF–NaPF₆–electrolyte (e.g., DFD) offers significant cost and supply advantages.

Substitution risk. New-type electrolytes such as NaFSI (sodium bis(fluorosulfonyl)imide), NaTFSI, and NaBOB each have performance advantages. In the future, the "NaPF₆ + NaFSI" composite system may become mainstream, but from 2026 to 2028, NaPF₆ will still hold the mainstream share of sodium-ion battery electrolytes under the dominant route, and battery-grade NaF will remain a "hidden champion" raw material with relatively high certainty.

Conclusion

From "caries prevention in toothpaste" to "a strategic raw material for sodium-ion batteries," battery-grade NaF is upgrading from a "niche industrial product" to a "high-growth new material," and its strategic value deserves close attention from all parties across the industry chain.

 

SMM New Energy Research Team

Wang Cong 021-51666838

Ma Rui 021-51595780

Feng Disheng 021-51666714

Lyu Yanlin 021-20707875

 

 

 

 

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
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Sodium Fluoride (NaF): From Traditional Fluoride Salt to Sodium-Ion Battery "Positioning" Raw Material, Value Reassessment Is Timely [SMM Analysis] - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)