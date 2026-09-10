US solar cell manufacturer Suniva announced on September 9 the completion of an $835 million capital raise to fund a new 4.5 GW facility under construction in Laurens County, South Carolina. The $600 million plant is slated to open in late 2027 and ramp to full capacity in 2028, creating 564 manufacturing jobs. Combined with its existing 1 GW facility in Norcross, Georgia, total annual capacity will reach 5.5 GW. Debt and equity came from Goldman Sachs Alternatives, I Squared Capital, JBA Asset Management, Electron Capital Partners, Orion Infrastructure Capital, and Rubric Capital Management. The buildout is well aligned with the Section 232 minimum import price of $0.22/W for cells plus a 15% tariff, improving domestic cell economics.