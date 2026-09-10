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[Solar: DOE publishes RFI to implement bulk-power system equipment order]

Published: Sep 10, 2026 09:26
The US Department of Energy on September 9 published in the Federal Register a Request for Information (RFI) to implement Executive Order 14421, which declared a national emergency to secure the US bulk-power system. The RFI covers covered equipment (≥69 kV transmission, grid-scale inverters, BESS, UPS, industrial control systems), country-of-origin determination, treatment of existing foreign equipment, licensing and prequalification, and domestic replacement capacity. Comments are due by October 9, with a public webinar scheduled for September 16. Final implementing rules are due by December 24, and Federal Acquisition Regulation revisions by February 22, 2027. The RFI explicitly explores mitigation measures for already-installed foreign equipment, including isolation, remote-access restrictions, firmware replacement, and removal, expanding regulatory focus beyond new orders.

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The US Department of Energy on September 9 published in the Federal Re - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)