[Solar: Ukraine outlines distributed solar-plus-storage reconstruction strategy]

Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal told a visiting German green-tech delegation on September 9 that pre-war generation capacity of more than 50 GW had fallen to under 10 GW following last winter's attacks, and that the country's strategic goal is to return above 50 GW with a fundamentally different energy mix: around 30% renewables, hydrogen-ready gas-fired plants, and nuclear, with no significant rebuilding of coal. Distributed solar and storage are positioned as core elements of national security architecture, with German firms such as BSW-Solar members already engaging on hospital, water utility, school, and business resilience projects.