Century Lithium Submits Mine Plan of Operations for Angel Island Lithium Project

Century Lithium announced on September 9 that it has submitted a Mine Plan of Operations to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management for its Angel Island lithium project in Nevada, together with a Nevada Reclamation Permit application, advancing the project into formal permitting.

The next stage is expected to include federal environmental review, including the BLM-led Environmental Impact Statement process. Century Lithium targets completion of the principal environmental review and permitting around Q1 2028, followed by construction. The feasibility study outlines an approximately 40-year mine life and average production of around 26,500 mt/year of battery-grade lithium carbonate. The project remains in permitting and has not entered commercial production.