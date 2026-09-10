LOHUM Commences First Lithium Shipment from Zimbabwe

Indian battery materials and recycling company LOHUM announced on September 9 that it has completed its first lithium shipment from its mining assets in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe, marking the start of physical shipments from its overseas upstream lithium operations.

LOHUM holds interests in 10 spodumene-bearing mining blocks covering approximately 1,100 hectares, with options to acquire interests in up to 90 additional surrounding blocks. The company also plans to establish local processing capacity in Zimbabwe. The volume, grade and final destination of the first shipment have not yet been disclosed.