50,000 Tonnes Alumina Traded at $364.5/mt FOB Indonesia for November 2026 Shipment

China's Cast Aluminum Alloy Inventory Rises for Fifth Week, Demand Improvement Slow

[SMM Aluminum Alloy Flash] China's social inventory of cast aluminum alloy ingots recorded 34,100 mt this week, up 1,100 mt WoW, marking the fifth consecutive week of inventory buildup. The traditional peak consumption season is gradually kicking off, but end-use demand improvement remains limited, with downstream purchases still mainly need-based and inventory digestion relatively slow. Meanwhile, purchases by some futures and spot traders and trade links continue to provide some support to social inventory. In the short term, as demand from the September peak season is gradually released, the pace of social inventory buildup may narrow, but the inventory inflection point still awaits further demand realization.