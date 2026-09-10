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SHFE and LME retreat in tandem, SHFE lead closes down 0.49% with increased positions in night session [SMM Lead Morning News]

Published: Sep 10, 2026 08:49

SMM, September 10:

Overnight, the LME lead 3M contract retreated after a rapid rise on September 9, opening at $1,912.5/mt. During Asian trading hours, it shot up to $1,919.0/mt, briefly piercing the upper Bollinger Band, but failed to hold above it. From the European session onward, it consolidated lower, dipping to $1,904.5/mt before closing at $1,909.0/mt, down $6.0/mt, or 0.31%, from the previous trading day's closing price. The full-day trading range was $1,904.5-1,919.0/mt, with volume of 5,383 lots and open interest of 172,938 lots, a slight increase of 109 lots.

Overnight, the SHFE lead 2610 contract opened the night session at 16,150 yuan/mt. It quickly pulled back after the open, touching a low of 16,055 yuan/mt, then rebounded in consolidation, recovering some losses to reach a high of 16,160 yuan/mt, and finally closed at 16,105 yuan/mt, down 80 yuan/mt, or 0.49%, from the previous trading day's closing price. Night session volume was 31,669 lots, with open interest of 64,287 lots, an increase of 1,940 lots.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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SHFE and LME retreat in tandem, SHFE lead closes down 0.49% with increased positions in night session [SMM Lead Morning News] - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)