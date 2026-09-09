India’s KABIL Eyes Colombian Critical-Minerals Opportunities as Supply Diversification Expands

[SMM Flash] India is preparing to expand its critical-minerals engagement with Colombia, with state-owned Khanij Bidesh India Ltd (KABIL) expected to assess mining and exploration opportunities in the country. Diplomatic sources cited by StratNews Global said India is seeking a stronger foothold in Colombian mineral resources as part of a wider strategy to diversify overseas raw-material supply chains. Colombia has prospective resources that include coltan alongside copper and other critical minerals.

The initiative remains early-stage strategic engagement, with no specific Colombian tantalum mine, investment amount, acquisition or offtake agreement announced. For the tantalum market, KABIL participation could eventually create an additional source of exploration financing and downstream demand for Colombian coltan resources, but any commercial supply impact remains prospective and dependent on project identification, licensing and development.