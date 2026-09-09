logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

India’s KABIL Eyes Colombian Critical-Minerals Opportunities as Supply Diversification Expands

Published: Sep 9, 2026 21:01
Source: SMM

[SMM Flash] India is preparing to expand its critical-minerals engagement with Colombia, with state-owned Khanij Bidesh India Ltd (KABIL) expected to assess mining and exploration opportunities in the country. Diplomatic sources cited by StratNews Global said India is seeking a stronger foothold in Colombian mineral resources as part of a wider strategy to diversify overseas raw-material supply chains. Colombia has prospective resources that include coltan alongside copper and other critical minerals.

The initiative remains early-stage strategic engagement, with no specific Colombian tantalum mine, investment amount, acquisition or offtake agreement announced. For the tantalum market, KABIL participation could eventually create an additional source of exploration financing and downstream demand for Colombian coltan resources, but any commercial supply impact remains prospective and dependent on project identification, licensing and development.

News image 1

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Weaker US dollar bolsters precious metals futures; platinum spot market trading sluggish [SMM Daily Review]
14 mins ago
Weaker US dollar bolsters precious metals futures; platinum spot market trading sluggish [SMM Daily Review]
Read More
Weaker US dollar bolsters precious metals futures; platinum spot market trading sluggish [SMM Daily Review]
Weaker US dollar bolsters precious metals futures; platinum spot market trading sluggish [SMM Daily Review]
14 mins ago
Platinum Seen Outperforming Palladium as Supply Deficits and Industrial Demand Support Outlook
15 hours ago
Platinum Seen Outperforming Palladium as Supply Deficits and Industrial Demand Support Outlook
Read More
Platinum Seen Outperforming Palladium as Supply Deficits and Industrial Demand Support Outlook
Platinum Seen Outperforming Palladium as Supply Deficits and Industrial Demand Support Outlook
[SMM Flash] Platinum could continue to outperform palladium over the longer term despite near-term pressure from a stronger US dollar and elevated Treasury yields, according to a September 2 analysis by FX Empire. Platinum had fallen towards $1,725/oz while palladium traded near $1,290/oz, with the analyst identifying $1,650–1,700/oz as an important platinum support zone and around $1,200/oz as key support for palladium. The analysis attributed near-term pressure on both metals partly to higher interest-rate expectations. FX Empire argued that platinum retains stronger medium-to-long-term fundamentals because of constrained supply and potential new industrial demand. The analysis cited expectations for continued platinum and palladium market deficits alongside potential platinum demand from hydrogen-truck adoption. Palladium's longer-term outlook was described as more dependent on petrol and hybrid vehicle demand as battery-electric vehicle penetration increases. These price levels and relative-performance expectations represent analyst technical analysis and commentary rather than confirmed market forecasts.
15 hours ago
Sibanye-Stillwater Starts Restructuring Consultations at Kwezi PGM Shaft, 1,114 Workers Potentially Affected
15 hours ago
Sibanye-Stillwater Starts Restructuring Consultations at Kwezi PGM Shaft, 1,114 Workers Potentially Affected
Read More
Sibanye-Stillwater Starts Restructuring Consultations at Kwezi PGM Shaft, 1,114 Workers Potentially Affected
Sibanye-Stillwater Starts Restructuring Consultations at Kwezi PGM Shaft, 1,114 Workers Potentially Affected
[SMM Flash] Sibanye-Stillwater has commenced formal consultations over the proposed restructuring of the Kwezi shaft at its Rustenburg PGM operations in South Africa, as the underground operation approaches the end of its economic life. The company said mining has reached the limits of the shaft’s approved mining-right area and economically mineable reserves are being depleted. The Section 189A process could potentially affect 781 employees and 333 contractor employees, representing 1,114 people in total. The consultation does not yet constitute a confirmed shaft closure or final retrenchment decision. However, the development highlights the depletion pressure facing mature South African PGM operations despite the recent recovery in platinum-group-metal prices. If restructuring ultimately results in closure or materially reduced activity at Kwezi, the shaft’s future contribution to Sibanye-Stillwater’s Rustenburg PGM production would decline, although the company has not yet disclosed a specific production-loss estimate.
15 hours ago
Related News
news
Weaker US dollar bolsters precious metals futures; platinum spot market trading sluggish [SMM Daily Review]
Sep 10, 2026 12:04
news
Platinum Seen Outperforming Palladium as Supply Deficits and Industrial Demand Support Outlook
Sep 09, 2026 21:14
news
Sibanye-Stillwater Starts Restructuring Consultations at Kwezi PGM Shaft, 1,114 Workers Potentially Affected
Sep 09, 2026 20:46
news
WPIC: Platinum market expected to see 8 mt surplus in 2026
Sep 09, 2026 14:09
[SMM Flash] India is preparing to expand its critical-minerals engag - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)