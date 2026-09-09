India, Russia Eye Expanded Mining and Critical Minerals Partnership

India and Russia are exploring opportunities to deepen cooperation in critical minerals, mineral processing, advanced materials and joint mining projects, as the two countries seek to strengthen collaboration across the minerals value chain, according to the Ministry of Mines.

Keshav Chandra, Secretary of Ministry of Mines, held discussions with Mikhail Yurin, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, on strengthening bilateral cooperation in the sector in New Delhi on September 9, Tuesday.

The talks come as India steps up efforts to secure reliable supplies of critical minerals needed for clean energy technologies, electric vehicles, electronics and advanced manufacturing. The country is also seeking to develop greater domestic capacity for mineral processing and value-added production.

According to the government communication, the two sides discussed opportunities spanning the minerals value chain, including critical minerals and advanced materials, as well as cooperation in mineral processing technologies and potential joint mining projects.

The engagement could provide scope for greater collaboration between Indian and Russian companies in mineral exploration, extraction, processing and downstream applications. Russia's resource base and technical capabilities could complement India's growing demand for critical mineral inputs and advanced materials.

However, the meeting did not result in the announcement of specific projects, investment commitments or implementation timelines. The discussions indicate an intent by both governments to identify practical avenues for cooperation rather than representing a finalized agreement.

The talks come as Russia is pursuing a long-term strategy to strengthen development of its domestic mineral resource base. The Russian government has approved an action plan for implementing its strategy for the development of the country’s mineral resource base through 2050, under an order signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The action plan includes more than 50 measures aimed at stimulating geological exploration across Russia and its continental shelf, securing scarce strategic mineral raw materials for the domestic economy, and providing scientific, technological and environmental support for the development of mineral resources. The plan also focuses on developing industry skills and training specialists.

Among the measures outlined are mechanisms to improve access to financing for geological exploration, including for small and medium-sized businesses, as well as incentives for exploration in high-risk and geologically complex regions.

Russia also plans to identify requirements for technological equipment and software used in geological exploration and establish a domestic base of innovative industrial technologies and engineering solutions for exploration and mineral development. The strategy envisages promoting these technologies among companies involved in the country's mining sector and expanding domestic software capabilities covering key stages of geological exploration.

For India, deeper engagement with Russia could support efforts to diversify sources of critical minerals, strengthen supply-chain security and expand mineral processing capabilities. Critical minerals are increasingly important for electric vehicles, renewable energy, electronics and advanced manufacturing.

Russia's substantial mineral resource base and technological capabilities could complement India's growing requirements for mineral inputs and value-added materials. Cooperation in exploration, mining and processing could also create opportunities for Indian and Russian companies to participate in joint projects.

However, the bilateral meeting did not announce any specific mining projects, investment commitments or implementation timelines. The discussions indicate an intent to identify practical opportunities for cooperation across the minerals value chain.