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Tender Announcement for Negotiated Procurement of General Quasi-First-Grade Dry-Quenched Metallurgical Coke

Published: Sep 9, 2026 18:50

The procurement of general quasi-first-grade dry-quenched metallurgical coke is now ready for procurement, and suppliers are publicly invited to participate in negotiation-based procurement activities.

Project Introduction

1.1 Project name: Procurement of general quasi-first-grade dry-quenched metallurgical coke

1.2 Principal: Angang Steel Company Limited

1.3 Agency: Angang Tendering Co., Ltd.

1.4 Project funding status: Self-raised

1.5 Project overview: See the public attachments to the entrustment application

1.6 Platform and website: Angang Intelligent Tendering and Bidding Platform (http://bid.ansteel.cn/TPBidder)

Procurement Scope and Related Requirements

2.1 Procurement scope: See the public attachments to the entrustment application

2.2 Delivery date: 20261231

2.3 Delivery location: Yingkou City, Liaoning Province:

2.4 Goods quality standards or main technical performance indicators: None

Supplier Qualification Requirements

3.1 Supplier qualification requirements: See attachments

Click to view tender details:

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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