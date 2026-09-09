Tender Announcement for Negotiated Procurement of General Quasi-First-Grade Dry-Quenched Metallurgical Coke

The procurement of general quasi-first-grade dry-quenched metallurgical coke is now ready for procurement, and suppliers are publicly invited to participate in negotiation-based procurement activities.
Project Introduction
1.1 Project name: Procurement of general quasi-first-grade dry-quenched metallurgical coke
1.2 Principal: Angang Steel Company Limited
1.3 Agency: Angang Tendering Co., Ltd.
1.4 Project funding status: Self-raised
1.5 Project overview: See the public attachments to the entrustment application
1.6 Platform and website: Angang Intelligent Tendering and Bidding Platform (http://bid.ansteel.cn/TPBidder)
Procurement Scope and Related Requirements
2.1 Procurement scope: See the public attachments to the entrustment application
2.2 Delivery date: 20261231
2.3 Delivery location: Yingkou City, Liaoning Province:
2.4 Goods quality standards or main technical performance indicators: None
Supplier Qualification Requirements
3.1 Supplier qualification requirements: See attachments
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