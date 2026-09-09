Tender Announcement for Negotiated Procurement of General Quasi-First-Grade Dry-Quenched Metallurgical Coke

[SMM News] Core Lithium's Finniss Restart Reaches a Key Milestone

On September 8, Core Lithium announced that its Finniss Lithium Project in Australia’s Northern Territory had produced its first spodumene concentrate from the recommissioned processing plant. The milestone was achieved around six months after the company made the final investment decision (FID) to restart Finniss in March 2026 and was in line with its target for the September quarter. Mining at the Grants open pit resumed in May, followed by the restart of crushing operations in August, while the processing plant is currently undergoing commissioning and optimisation. According to Core Lithium, upgrades to the processing plant are expected to improve mineral liberation and recovery rates while increasing processing capacity by approximately 20% to 1.2 million tonnes per annum. The company continues to target the first shipment of newly produced spodumene concentrate in the fourth quarter of 2026, while development of the BP33 underground mine is also progressing.