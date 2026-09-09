[Solar: Suniva closes USD 835 million raise to expand US cell capacity to 5.5 GW]

[SMM PV News] Jinko Solar applies for patents related to wafer detection

On September 8, the China National Intellectual Property Administration revealed that Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. has filed a patent application titled "Wafer Detection Method and Wafer Detection Apparatus." The patent abstract indicates that the application relates to the field of wafer detection technology and provides a wafer detection method and wafer detection apparatus, wherein the method includes: obtaining a first detection result of a wafer to be inspected; when the first detection result indicates a defective wafer, treating the wafer to be inspected as an initially detected abnormal wafer and obtaining detection data of the initially detected abnormal wafer; based on the detection data, determining whether a detection imaging interference source exists: if so, eliminating the detection imaging interference source and performing a secondary detection process on the initially detected abnormal wafer; if not, obtaining a second detection result of the initially detected abnormal wafer based on the detection data and a preset model; and determining, based on the second detection result, whether the initially detected abnormal wafer is a defective wafer or a qualified wafer. The technical solution provided in this application can automatically identify and correct misdetections caused by external environmental interference and other non-wafer-body defects during wafer sorting, thereby reducing wafer loss resulting from misidentifying normal, high-quality wafers as defective or substandard wafers.