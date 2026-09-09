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[Solar: Suniva closes USD 835 million raise to expand US cell capacity to 5.5 GW]

Published: Sep 9, 2026 17:21
US solar cell maker Suniva has completed an USD 835 million debt and equity financing round to fund construction of its second monocrystalline silicon cell plant in Laurens County, South Carolina. The 4.5 GW facility represents an investment of about USD 600 million and is expected online in late 2027 with full ramp in 2028, lifting Suniva's total US cell capacity to 5.5 GW including its existing 1 GW Norcross, Georgia line. Most of the planned output is covered by long-term offtake agreements, and the project is expected to create about 564 advanced manufacturing jobs.

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US solar cell maker Suniva has completed an USD 835 million debt and e - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)