[SMM Coking Coal and Coke Daily Brief] 20260909

[SMM Coking Coal and Coke Daily Brief Commentary]

Coking coal market:

Low-sulphur coking coal in Linfen was quoted at 2,620 yuan/mt.

Coking coal, in Shanxi, mine safety inspections were strict, and most mines that had suspended production were still awaiting review and acceptance by relevant authorities. As a result, the recovery of coking coal supply was slow, and the coking coal market may continue to hold up well in the short term.

Coke market:

The nationwide average price of quasi-first-grade metallurgical coke (CDQ) was 2,310 yuan/mt.

In terms of supply, coke producers faced significant cost pressure and were generally operating at a loss, with strong voluntary production restrictions, leading to a continued contraction in coke supply. In addition, shipments were smooth, and their own coke inventory remained low. Demand side, downstream steel mills’ daily average hot metal production stayed high, indicating rigid demand for coke. Meanwhile, steel mills’ coke inventory has fallen to a relatively low level for the year. To ensure continuity of blast furnace operations, steel mills’ purchase willingness for coke increased. Moreover, as the National Day holiday approached, steel mills’ restocking demand picked up, further boosting purchasing activity. Overall, the fifth round of coke price increases was about to be implemented, and the coke market may hold up well in the short term. [SMM Steel]