SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on September 9

[SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Transaction Comment] In the afternoon, Pr-Nd oxide prices remained stable, with suppliers narrowing their price concessions and factories holding relatively firm offers, but downstream inquiries showed no improvement, and actual transactions remained sluggish. Gadolinium oxide prices also held steady in the afternoon, with suppliers showing little willingness to adjust prices and market transactions dominated by sporadic small orders. Pr-Nd alloy prices were stable in the afternoon, with metal producers maintaining relatively firm quotes supported by costs and making no notable adjustments, while downstream magnetic material enterprises continued just-in-time procurement, resulting in scarce market transactions. In the gadolinium-iron alloy market, supported by raw material prices, suppliers made no significant adjustments to their quotes.