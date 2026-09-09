logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on September 9

Published: Sep 9, 2026 17:15

[SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Transaction Comment] In the afternoon, Pr-Nd oxide prices remained stable, with suppliers narrowing their price concessions and factories holding relatively firm offers, but downstream inquiries showed no improvement, and actual transactions remained sluggish. Gadolinium oxide prices also held steady in the afternoon, with suppliers showing little willingness to adjust prices and market transactions dominated by sporadic small orders. Pr-Nd alloy prices were stable in the afternoon, with metal producers maintaining relatively firm quotes supported by costs and making no notable adjustments, while downstream magnetic material enterprises continued just-in-time procurement, resulting in scarce market transactions. In the gadolinium-iron alloy market, supported by raw material prices, suppliers made no significant adjustments to their quotes.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
India, Russia Eye Expanded Mining and Critical Minerals Partnership
1 hour ago
India, Russia Eye Expanded Mining and Critical Minerals Partnership
Read More
India, Russia Eye Expanded Mining and Critical Minerals Partnership
India, Russia Eye Expanded Mining and Critical Minerals Partnership
New Delhi, Moscow seek to expand cooperation from mineral exploration to advanced materials.
1 hour ago
Brazil, World’s No. 2 Rare Earths Producer, Passes Critical Minerals Bill Tightening Deal Reviews
6 hours ago
Brazil, World’s No. 2 Rare Earths Producer, Passes Critical Minerals Bill Tightening Deal Reviews
Read More
Brazil, World’s No. 2 Rare Earths Producer, Passes Critical Minerals Bill Tightening Deal Reviews
Brazil, World’s No. 2 Rare Earths Producer, Passes Critical Minerals Bill Tightening Deal Reviews
Despite industry warnings that the new rules could dampen foreign investment appetite, Brazil’s Congress has passed a critical minerals bill granting the government greater authority to review mining deals. Latin America’s largest economy holds the world’s second-largest rare earth reserves and is rich in other critical minerals needed for smartphones, EVs, and military drones. The bill now awaits President Lula’s signature. Lula had urged Congress to advance the legislation, incorporating it into his campaign platform centered on national sovereignty. He believes Brazil should not merely export mineral resources widely used across industries, but should also process them domestically to retain more value at home. The bill text approved by the Senate includes the creation of a special committee with the power to approve changes of control at mining companies. This means foreign acquisitions that run counter to the government’s strategic interests could be blocked in the future.
6 hours ago
Rare earth prices overall in the doldrums; downstream inquiries and purchases cautious, limited transaction follow-through [SMM Rare Earth Daily Review]
6 hours ago
Rare earth prices overall in the doldrums; downstream inquiries and purchases cautious, limited transaction follow-through [SMM Rare Earth Daily Review]
Read More
Rare earth prices overall in the doldrums; downstream inquiries and purchases cautious, limited transaction follow-through [SMM Rare Earth Daily Review]
Rare earth prices overall in the doldrums; downstream inquiries and purchases cautious, limited transaction follow-through [SMM Rare Earth Daily Review]
[SMM Rare Earth Daily Review: Rare earth prices overall in the doldrums, downstream inquiries and purchases cautious with limited transaction follow-through] Overall, although rare earth price trends and market trading activity weakened in tandem, the overall price decline was limited. Pr-Nd quotes continued to pull back but transaction volumes still showed no sign of expansion, with the buy-sell stalemate persisting. Within medium-heavy rare earths, trading was divergent: terbium saw increased discount-driven shipments, with transactions mostly concentrated in low-priced cargoes, while dysprosium, holmium, and erbium saw steady inquiries and stable quotes. In the short term, the price trend for Pr-Nd products still needs to be assessed against market trading conditions, and is likely to consolidate within a narrow range.
6 hours ago
Related News
news
India, Russia Eye Expanded Mining and Critical Minerals Partnership
Sep 09, 2026 19:06
news
Brazil, World’s No. 2 Rare Earths Producer, Passes Critical Minerals Bill Tightening Deal Reviews
Sep 09, 2026 14:11
news
Rare earth prices overall in the doldrums; downstream inquiries and purchases cautious, limited transaction follow-through [SMM Rare Earth Daily Review]
Sep 09, 2026 13:54
news
[SMM Rare Earth Morning Meeting Summary] Pr-Nd oxide futures weakened with lower offers, dysprosium and terbium metals followed the decline, and magnetic material orders remained limited.
Sep 09, 2026 09:55
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here
SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on September 9 - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)