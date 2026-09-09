SHFE Zinc Continues to Rise; Watch for Arrivals of Zinc Ingots Outside China [SMM Zinc Futures Briefing]

SMM, September 9: The most-traded SHFE zinc 2610 contract opened at 27,500 yuan/mt. After the open, SHFE zinc moved sideways around the daily average line, then bulls added positions, driving SHFE zinc higher to touch 27,745 yuan/mt. It closed up at 27,735 yuan/mt, up 205 yuan/mt, or 0.74%. Trading volume increased to 83,971 lots, while open interest fell by 1,150 lots to 157,000 lots. SHFE zinc formed a bullish candlestick, with moving averages below providing support. Outside China continued to push up domestic zinc prices, but downstream acceptance of high prices remained low. Attention should be paid to arrivals of overseas zinc ingots. SHFE zinc is expected to stay high in the short term.