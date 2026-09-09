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[SMM Computing Power News] South China 10 units of 4090 one-year contract starting monthly rent 7,200

Published: Sep 9, 2026 16:15
SMM learned that 10 RTX 4090 complete units in South China are available for annual rental, with a monthly rent of 7,200 yuan per unit per month. The server room is equipped with 200M shared bandwidth, and testing can be arranged on September 10. This batch of resources is configured with 1,024GB of memory, eight 24G blower-style graphics cards, and 200G InfiniBand network cards, with specifications higher than the common 4090 complete units on the market. Compared with the previous short-term one-month rental of 50 units in Central China at the same 7,200 yuan, this order, though signed annually, shows no price discount. SMM believes that the failure of higher specifications to command a premium reflects the strong price rigidity of the 4090 model, and configuration differences have not yet been fully reflected in pricing.

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